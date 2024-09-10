Originally appeared on E! Online

Dave Grohl is sharing a personal family update.

The Foo Fighters frontman announced Sept. 10 that he recently welcomed a daughter outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum, mom to his kids Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," Grohl, who married Blum in Aug. 2003, wrote on Instagram. "I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

"We're grateful for your consideration toward all children involved," he concluded, "as we move forward together."

Grohl did not share any further details about the identity of his newborn baby's mother.

The former Nirvana drummer's message marks a rare move for Grohl, who prefers to keep his family life out of the public eye. However, the 55-year-old has shared rare insight into his bond with Blum, a former model, over the years.

In fact, in a 2007 interview with The Guardian, the Virginia native shared how his wife helped him stay grounded amid his busy life.

"For the past 20 years when I've been touring, I've always craved stability," he shared. "I've never gotten off on chaos. Throughout the whole Nirvana experience I retreated to Virginia whenever I felt sucked into the tornado of insanity. Same thing with the Foo Fighters."

"I wouldn't be able to do this if I didn't have my feet planted firmly on the ground," Grohl added. "So Jordyn and Violet are anchors that keep me from completely disappearing."

Three years later, he explained how fatherhood has changed how he approaches his career.

"I used to tour nine months out of the year," he told TIME in an article published in Dec. 2009. "Now I don't like being away from my kids for more than 12 days."

"It's changed everything that I do," Grohl added. "When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It's inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting."