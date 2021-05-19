Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary, Changes Pronouns to They/Them

Demi Lovato is sharing more about their ongoing fluidity journey.

The 28-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that they identify as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them moving forward. The message came as part of the first episode from the performer's new podcast series, 4D.

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," Lovato wrote in the caption. "I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you... you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras."

The "Skyscraper" vocalist continued, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all. I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward [sparkling heart emoji] This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

Lovato went on to share that they are doing this for those who "haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."

During a March episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, Lovato said they identified as pansexual at the time.

"I'm so fluid now, and part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was like super closeted off," Lovato added, per Variety.

Earlier that month, the "Sonny with a Chance" alum told Glamour that their failed engagement to Max Ehrich offered a "huge sign" about their sexuality.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Lovato said. "This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer previously opened up about dating women, in addition to men, in the 2017 YouTube documentary "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated."

Back in the April 2018 issue of InStyle, Lovato shared that love can be found "in any gender." Last July, the entertainer referred to themself as "queer" in an Instagram tribute to late "Glee" co-star Naya Rivera.

In addition, Lovato has been open with fans about other facets of their life, including checking into rehab following an apparent drug overdose in July 2018.

Their music video for "Dancing With the Devil," released last month, focused on the star dramatizing a version of their real-life overdose and hospitalization.

Lovato is not the first major music star to come out as non-binary. Sam Smith did so in 2019 and also uses gender-neutral pronouns.