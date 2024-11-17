Demi Moore recalls a producer telling her to lose weight: ‘Embarrassing and humiliating'

Demi Moore is opening up about her struggles with her body.

In a Nov. 14 interview with Elle, Moore revealed she developed an eating disorder when she was younger because of the immense pressures she felt in Hollywood.

“There is a lot of torment I put myself through when I was younger,” she said. “The perfect example is when I was told to lose weight multiple times. The producer pulled me aside. It was very embarrassing and humiliating. But that’s just one thing."

“How I internalized it and how it moved me to a place of such torture and harshness against myself, of real extreme behaviors, and that I placed almost all the value of who I was on my body being a certain way — that’s on me,” she continued.

Over time, Moore has grown to love her body, especially in a society that prizes youth.

“Too often, we’re looking at the better us as somewhere outside of us,” Moore explained. “And the truth is, all of the answers, all of the resources, everything is within us.”

Moore once got some helpful advice from her 33-year-old daughter, Scout Willis. She says Scout told her that she wanted to “quit wasting time focusing on all that I’m not, when I could be celebrating all that I am" — and that resonated with Moore.

"That for me is exactly it,” she said. “While we’re so focused on what we’re not, we miss out on the beauty of all that we are."

"The thing is, I do have love for my body, but it’s more about appreciation — I can really appreciate all that my body does for me now, not just how it looks,” the "Substance" star continued. “And the more I appreciate the lines in the corner of my eyes — the more I can find beauty in the life that I’ve lived — the more my life has beauty.”

