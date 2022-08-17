A new "Twilight" realization is breaking dawn--er, coming to light.

Back in the aughts, the vampire books and movies had caught everyone's attention--even Taylor Swift's according to "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" director Chris Weitz. While sharing stories about the casting for the 2009 film on "The Twilight Effect" podcast, the filmmaker alleged the "All Too Well" singer wanted to make a cameo in the movie.

"Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time," he told hosts Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen in the film, and Melanie Howe, "and he said like, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie. Not because of you, but because she's a Twihard. But she will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner, or whatever but she just wants to be in this movie.'"

However, Weitz said he decided to not include Swift in the movie. Why? "The hardest thing for me," he said, "was to be like, 'The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything.'"

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Twilight Cast: Then and Now

Thinking about the call now, Weitz still can't seem to shake it off. "I kick myself for it too because I was like, 'Wow, I could have been, like, hanging out with Taylor Swift and maybe we could've been friends or something," he continued. "And so, I sort of feel like, ugh, I had sort of cost myself a chance to hang out with Taylor Swift and she must've just been like, 'Who is this jerk who would say no?' But sometimes you make decisions and you go, 'This is for the best of the film.'"

"The Twilight Saga: New Moon" starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, the latter of whom Swift dated in 2009.