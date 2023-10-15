Did Taylor Swift attend the Eagles-Jets game?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out in New York Oct. 14. Now their fans wonder if a trip to MetLife Stadium is on their agenda.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother Jason Kelce played the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Oct. 15. Kick-off occurred just before 4:25 p.m. ET.

Fox game commentators said at the start of the second quarter that Swift did not appear to be in the crowd.

Travis Kelce however was spotted on the sideline wearing a green tracksuit and cheering on his brother. He also wore a hat and sunglasses.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his brother Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Fox commenters showed a clip of the Chiefs player on the broadcast during the game.

"You can try to get incognito on the sidelines in all green, but you can't get past our producers," the commentator said.

Travis Kelce is at MetLife Stadium tonight supporting his brother Jason and the Eagles 👏 pic.twitter.com/P0OzXT290y — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

The game was a historic one for Jason Kelce. Sunday's game marked the center's 145th consecutive start in a regular season NFL game — the longest streak in Eagles history, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, was also seen in the crowd cheering her husband on.

The Eagles lost to the Jets 20-14.

Swift and rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce were photographed holding hands, arriving at dinner in Manhattan and attending the "Saturday Night Live" afterparty. The two made cameos for the show's Season 49 premiere.

Swift herself is a self-proclaimed Eagles fan, which raised fellow fans' eyebrows when she first appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on the Chiefs Sept. 24, as the team defeated the Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce himself pointed this out in July after his brother revealed he tried — and initially failed — to shoot his shot with the singer by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“She probably just hasn’t gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She’s a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and just didn’t want to talk to you,” he told Travis Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast in July.

Even though Swift proved a no-show, MetLife Stadium welcomed an essential Kelce-Swift duo: Jason Kelce and running back D'Andre Swift. And present or not, the rumored couple were not absent from the minds of fans on game day.

On social platforms like X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, users were quick to express their hope for seeing them in public again with memes of Pete Davidson from the Oct. 14 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

One of the skits focused on the NFL's obsession with the rumored relationship and starred host Davidson as a sideline reporter dedicated to covering Swift's gameday appearances, decked out in a pink cowboy hat and "Eras Tour" merch.

"So far, no blondie," Davidson said in the skit. "Starting to wonder why I'm even here."

soooooo Taylor and Travis aren’t at the Eagles game? pic.twitter.com/xLGBykmipz — aby (spooky) (@vanillacies) October 15, 2023

"sooooo Taylor and Travis aren't at the Eagles game?" one user wrote on X.

choosing to believe that taylor and travis just got stuck in traffic on their way to the eagles game pic.twitter.com/hLBrdAC47h — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) October 15, 2023

"Choosing to believe that taylor and travis just got stuck in traffic on their way to the eagles game," another tweeted with a GIF of the meme.

