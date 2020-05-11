Diplo Confirms He Welcomed His First Child With Model Jevon King

Diplo has confirmed that he welcomed his first child with former Miss Universe pageant contestant Jevon King.

The 30-year-old model had shared on social media back in October 2019 that she was expecting her first child along with a photo of her growing baby bump.

"Something about feeling you growing inside me makes me feel so complete. I love you so much already. I can't wait to hold you , smell you and be loved by you unconditionally," she shared on Instagram at the time. "Usually I turn up for my birthday but this year is a different kind of turn up, we celebrate you!"

On March 20, 2020, King announced the arrival of her baby boy Pace on social media. "So in love," she wrote in another picture.

On Mother's Day, the DJ confirmed on Instagram that he welcomed his first child with King earlier this year. In the post, Diplo shared a picture of King with their son Pace, as well as pictures of his ex Kathryn Lockhart and his mother Barbara Jean Cox.

First-Time Moms: Mother's Day 2020

He wrote, "Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it--the three strongest mothers in the world.. I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back."

King also took to her Instagram to share how she feels on her first Mother's Day.

"In the midst of all this chaos you've been my peace," she wrote, alongside a picture of her cradling her son.

In a separate post she wrote: "To my son, As your mother I promise to, Love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you. Love, Your Mom."

Diplo, whose real names is Thomas Wesley Pentz, also shares Lockett Pentz and Lazer Pentz with his ex Lockhart.

