Director Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's Husband, Dead at 47

The Hollywood community has lost a beloved member.

Director Jeff Baena, the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, died on Jan. 3 at the age of 47, according to Los Angeles medical examiner records, viewed by E! News.

Additional details on Baena's death have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Baena, a graduate of New York University's film school, frequently collaborated with Plaza. Indeed, he directed the 2014 film "Life After Beth," which Plaza starred in. He also wrote and directed 2022's "Spin Me Round," which Plaza appeared in alongside Alison Brie.

And although Plaza and Baena—who met in 2011—kept much of their relationship private, she did share a few major updates over the years. In fact, it was while working on "Spin Me Round" in May 2021 that Plaza confirmed they got married.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena," she wrote on Instagram at the time, "for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble."

And the couple's loved ones couldn't help but celebrate the milestone.

"Whoa!!!!" Plaza's "Happiest Season" co-star Mary Steenburgen commented. "Just took in the word husband and I am sending you both love and congratulations and blessings!!!!!"

As for what made their relationship work?

“I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level," the "Parks and Recreation" actress told People in 2019. "So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on."

“I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back," Plaza added. "So it’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time a part. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that.”