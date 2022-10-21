Dixie D'Amelio Says She's Been Diagnosed With Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Dixie D’Amelio has finally found answers.

After dealing with health issues for “the past seven years,” the 21-year-old TikToker shared in an Instagram live that she has been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

PMDD is a “severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome (PMS),” which can cause “extreme mood shifts that can disrupt daily life and damage relationships,” according to Mayo Clinic.

“I kind of took a break from social media the past two weeks. I wasn’t feeling great and not really sure why,” D’Amelio said in a livestream originally posted on her Instagram and shared widely on TikTok.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After sharing her diagnosis, “The D’Amelio Show” star said that the disorder “really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life.”

“I didn’t realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was in last week. But it really disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships and just who I am as a person,” she continued, adding that it also affects her anxiety. “And it’s very obvious to see in these next couple episodes of the show.”

D’Amelio explained that in the last weeks, she has been experiencing PMDD symptoms that have taken a toll on her mental health.

“I have never been so low and just down. And having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming,” she said. “I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind and I had no idea what was wrong but it would turn on and off like a light switch.”

Sadness, hopelessness, anxiety, tension, extreme moodiness, irritability or anger are symptoms that a person may experience when dealing with the disorder, per Mayo Clinic.

D’Amelio said that she had been dealing with these types of symptoms “every month for the past seven years.” She added thats she's happy to know what’s wrong so she can find better ways to handle her emotions.

The cause of PMDD isn’t clear, but there are preventative treatments to reduce the symptoms including antidepressants, birth control pills, diet and lifestyle changes, and herbal remedies.

“I’m feeling better now and I will probably be going through the same thing next month and the month after that,” D’Amelio said, adding that she's learning more about the disorder.

While sharing her diagnosis, viewers left messages of support and love. People also thanked her for being raw and honest, writing that they hope she feels better soon.

The second season of “The D’Amelio Show” premiered last month on Hulu, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays. As D'Amelio noted, fans may be able to see her experience with the disorder in the coming episodes.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: