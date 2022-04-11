DJ Khaled Gets Another Win With Walk of Fame Star

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring hip-hop music producer DJ Khaled for a career that has included six albums and four singles topping the charts, and four Grammy nominations.

Frequent collaborator Fat Joe, Sean Combs and Jay-Z were among those joining DJ Khaled at the ceremony at 6212 Hollywood Blvd., next to Amoeba Music.

Combs and Fat Joe were featured in a 2010 remix of DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win.''

"This right here, my star, I want my star to represent the light, the love that shines on everybody,'' Khaled told the crowd.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The star is the 2,719th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

Born Khaled Mohammed Khaled on Nov. 26, 1975, in New Orleans, DJ Khaled started to learn how to DJ in the garage of his family house in Orlando, Florida, when he was 13. He began co-hosting a program on Miami radio station WEDR-FM (99.9) in 1998 with Luther Campbell, best known as the leader of the rap group 2 Live Crew.

DJ Khaled's debut album "Listennn... the Album'' was released in 2006, reaching third on Billboard's rap and R&B/hip-hop charts. His second album, "We the Best'' released in 2007, was second on both charts.

In 2011, DJ Khaled had his first No. 1 single, "I'm on One,'' which featured Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne, which also brought him his first Grammy nomination. He also had his first No. 1 album in 2011, "We the Best Forever.''

Each of DJ Khaled's five latest albums have topped a chart, "I Changed a Lot'' (2015), "Major Key'' (2016), "Grateful'' (2017), "Father of Asahd'' (2019) and "Khaled Khaled'' (2021). His other chart-topping singles are "I'm the One'' and "Wild Thoughts'' (both released in 2017) and "Popstar'' (2020).

DJ Khaled won the best rap/sung performance Grammy in 2020 for "Higher,'' which featured vocals by Nipsey Hussle and John Legend on the piano. The Grammy came nearly 10 months after Hussle was shot to death.

DJ Khaled's other Grammy nominations came in 2016 for best rap album for "Major Key,'' and 2021 for his contributions to H.E.R.'s "Back Of My Mind,'' which received an album of the year nomination.