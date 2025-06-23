Originally appeared on E! Online.

Dolly Parton is working 9 to 5 on her latest show-stopping venture.

The singer-songwriter announced Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, her first extended run at the Las Vegas Strip in over 32 years. The once-in-a-lifetime experience will feature six performances between Dec. 4 and Dec. 13 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Parton said in a press release obtained by E! News. “I haven’t worked Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!"

As for which classic hits from the singer’s iconic catalogue fans can expect during her set, they include “9 to 5,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Tickets — including the several VIP packages offering various deluxe opportunities — go on sale through Ticketmaster starting June 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT for the six performance dates: Dec. 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13.

The announcement of six unforgettable shows came just in time for a possible new setlist addition. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee released new music in honor of her late husband of 58 years, Carl Thomas Dean, days after he died March 3 at 82.

“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end,” Parton captioned a throwback photo of her and Carl on Instagram March 7, while announcing the new track. “They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him. ‘If You Hadn’t Been There.’”

Another thing fans are guaranteed to see at Dolly: Live in Las Vegas is more of Dolly’s iconic and glamorous style.

