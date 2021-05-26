Domestic Workers Sue Kim Kardashian West, Claim They Weren't Paid Properly

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West failed to pay overtime, cover expenses and provide legally mandated breaks to workers cleaning and maintaining her California home, they alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

The seven plaintiffs did not name a dollar figure they are seeking from the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star, other than to say "the matter in controversy, exclusive of interest, exceeds $25,000." according the civil action was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The work in question happened at the reality TV star's home in Hidden Hills, an exclusive gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains and far western edge of L.A. County.

A representative for the star said the plaintiffs work for a vendor employed by Kardashian West and that she can't be held responsible as a third party. The representative did not disclose the name of the vendor.

