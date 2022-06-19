Drake Released a Surprise Dance Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind'

Drake surprised fans Thursday with news of his seventh studio album titled “Honestly, Nevermind.”

Even more surprising was the album itself.

A far cry from its multi-platinum predecessor “Certified Lover Boy,” which in 2021 dominated hip-hop and rap charts alike, “Honestly, Nevermind,” marks the 35-year-old rapper’s first substantial push into a new genre: house music.

While fans are divided over the experimental 14-track offering, it’s showing signs of commercial success, breaking Apple Music’s record for highest first-day streaming of a dance album following its Friday release.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here