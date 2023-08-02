Vermont man accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

A Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death, officials said.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said Tuesday.

The driver who was cited, Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, was processed Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September arraignment, state police said. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer, and Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71 from a motorcycle accident. A versatile star of TV, film and stage, including notable roles in "Hair" and "Everwood," his heartbroken family shares he was dearly and deeply loved. Access Hollywood looks back on Treat's life and career in Hollywood and shares some of our past interviews with the actor.

Richard Treat Williams' nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”