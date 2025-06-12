Dua Lipa confirms long-speculated engagement to actor Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has confirmed her engagement to the English actor Callum Turner, months after speculation began.

She went on the record about the engagement in a cover story for British Vogue's July issue, published Thursday, calling it “very exciting.” The 29-year-old said she was obsessed with the ring Turner had made for her.

“It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well,” she told the magazine.

Fans had theorized the ring Lipa began sporting in photos at the end of December signaled an engagement, but the pair did not publicly confirm the rumor for months, even after appearing together at last month's Met Gala. Lipa says they haven't set wedding plans yet — she's still on tour and Turner is filming, “so we're just enjoying this period,” she told British Vogue, adding that they try not to spend more than 2 ½ weeks apart.

Images of Lipa and Turner, 35, together began surfacing in January 2024. She told British Vogue that they had initially met at a London restaurant, before reconnecting during a dinner in L.A., where they learned they were both reading the same book: Hernan Diaz's “Trust,” a Pulitzer Prize winner. (Lipa runs the influential Service95 Book Club.)

The London-born, British Albanian powerhouse is credited with revitalizing a kind of energetic disco-pop sound in the mainstream, beginning with the release of her 2017 self-titled album and carrying throughout 2020’s “Future Nostalgia” and 2024’s “Radical Optimism.”

“Dance music has such a long history of creating such a safe space. And I just want to embody that,” she told The Associated Press last year.

Across her career, Lipa has won three Grammys and boasts five top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100: 2017’s “New Rules,” 2019’s “Don’t Start Now,” 2020’s “Levitating,” 2021’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” with Elton John, and 2023’s “Dance the Night,” from the star-studded “Barbie” soundtrack.

Turner is known for his roles in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies as well as the George Clooney-directed “The Boys in the Boat” and World War ll drama series “Masters of the Air” on Apple TV+.