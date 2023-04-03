Moana is back on the high seas once more, but this time it'll be live in action.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teamed up with Disney Studios to develop a live-action remake of its 2016 animated musical sensation.

Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 pic.twitter.com/CxJFKQewUS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Johnson shared the news during Disney’s shareholder meeting on Monday.

“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” Johnson said in a statement. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Johnson will return to the remake as Maui, demigod of the wind and sea and Beau Flynn produce via Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie, will return to write the remake, along with Dana Ledoux, who will also take part in the production.

“I want to thank my partners at Disney for their strong commitment to this special endeavor because there is no better world for us to honor the story of our people, our passion and our purpose than through the realm of music and dance, which is at the core of who we are as Polynesian people.”

This will not be the first live-action remake that Disney Studios has produced, and now “Moana,” the animated film that made over $680 million at the box office, is added to the list.

The news comes amid other films that are scheduled and currently in the works: The Little Mermaid (2023), a Peter Pan adaptation of Peter Pan & Wendy (2023) and a remake of Walt Disney’s first animated film, Snow White (2024).

Other films currently being developed by the studios are The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, the recently announced, The Aristocats and Lilo and Stitch, which will be the first film from the 2000s to get a remake. Some of Disney's most-famed remakes include The Lion King, Aladdin, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast.

The “Moana” remake will be produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions and currently does not have a release date.