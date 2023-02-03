Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mom Was in a Serious Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson revealed his mom, Ata Johnson, was in a car crash late on Feb. 1.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 2, Dwayne Johnson shared a photo of his mom's smashed in red Cadillac sedan.

He said that Ata Johnson, 74, will "survive and continue to get evaluated" after the crash.

"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real," he wrote, in part.

He went on to thank the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments for being "so caring & focused."

"I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get," he concluded.

The actor's post did not specify where in Los Angeles or what exactly happened in the crash.

As he said in his comments, it's not the first time Johnson's mom has had a near-death experience. In 2018, the movie star opened up about how he stopped Ata Johnson from committing suicide when he was just a teen.

“My mom tried to check out when I was 15,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her.”

He said that he grabbed her and pulled her back onto the gravel shoulder of the road.

“What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever,” he said. “Probably best she doesn’t.”

