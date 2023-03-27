Dwayne Johnson's Latest Makeover From Daughters Is a Hilarious Work of Art

Dwayne Johnson’s two youngest daughters have become experts at over-the-top makeovers for their dad.

Johnson, 50, posted a video on Instagram Friday, March 24, capturing the beauty — and chaos — of a new makeup look his daughters Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, tested out on him to make him "look handsome."

Rather than using foundation on their father, the two girls opted for a hot pink lipstick instead to paint his entire head from his scalp all the way down his face and neck. For a finishing touch, they also used a black eyeliner pencil to draw him a curly mustache, a patchy goatee, and a thick unibrow.

At the end of the video, while Jasmine continued to paint the back of her dad’s head with the bright lipstick color, Tiana ran away to find more makeup tools to help with the makeover.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“No, I don’t need more makeup. I think I’m good,” Johnson told his youngest daughter. “I really have the feeling I’m good.”

Off-camera, Tiana could be heard screaming, “Daddy, beauty blenders!” which perplexed Johnson, who told his daughter as she approached him with a makeup sponge, “No, I don’t need blender.”

“Daddy, can we give you a makeover? No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min,” Johnson began the caption of his post. “PLEASE it’ll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.”

Johnson went on to detail the aftermath of his makeover, writing that his virtual meeting was ultimately canceled, his “two tornadoes” laughed “uncontrollably with no mercy judgement” at him, and he put an hour of work into trying to wash the lipstick off of his head and face with little success because “this s--- stains the skin.”

“Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up — daddy’s in,” he concluded the caption.

Johnson is no stranger to makeovers thanks to his youngest daughters, whom he shares with his wife of nearly five years, Laura Hashian. He also shares daughter Simone, 21, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

In December 2022, the “Black Adam” star was treated to an early Christmas present from Jasmine and Tiana in the form of a makeover, which included hair, makeup, and a few adjustments to his workout attire.

Johnson documented a portion of the makeover on Instagram, posting a video that captured most of his daughters’ handiwork. In the clip, the actor wore a curly blonde wig that was styled into pigtails dyed blue and pink at the ends. Johnson sat patiently while Jasmine applied a generous amount of pink blush to coordinate with his pink lipstick and eyeshadow.

To complete Johnson's look, Jasmine worked on his outfit, which consisted of a black tank top, athletic shorts, and a coordinating pair of sneakers. She decided to dial up her dad’s look with some additional styling, opting for a baby pink tutu to layer on top of his shorts.

“I haven’t seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY,” Johnson captioned the post.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: