Ed Sheeran Is Returning to Gillette Stadium. Here's What to Know About the Concert

If seeing Ed Sheeran is among your "Bad Habits," you're in luck — he's returning to Foxboro next year as part of his first North American tour in years.

The singer/songwriter will be at Gillette Stadium on July 1, 2023, for his + - = ÷ x Tour, with singer Khalid opening for him.

Fans can register for presale tickets through Sunday at 10 p.m., giving access to the first batch of tickets, which will be available on Ticketmaster Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. The general public will get access to the tickets on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m.

The last time Sheeran toured in North America, his 2018 Divide Tour, he set the all-time record for attendance and ticket sales, according to a news release.