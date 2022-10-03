Foxboro

Ed Sheeran Is Returning to Gillette Stadium. Here's What to Know About the Concert

Fans will be able to register to buy presale tickets two days before the general public

By Asher Klein

A handout image showing Ed Sheeran's 2023 North American tour dates
Handout

If seeing Ed Sheeran is among your "Bad Habits," you're in luck — he's returning to Foxboro next year as part of his first North American tour in years.

The singer/songwriter will be at Gillette Stadium on July 1, 2023, for his + - = ÷ x Tour, with singer Khalid opening for him.

Fans can register for presale tickets through Sunday at 10 p.m., giving access to the first batch of tickets, which will be available on Ticketmaster Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. The general public will get access to the tickets on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m.

The last time Sheeran toured in North America, his 2018 Divide Tour, he set the all-time record for attendance and ticket sales, according to a news release.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Ed Sheeran news

Ed Sheeran May 19

Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2

Ed Sheeran May 4

Ukrainian Band Teams Up With Ed Sheeran for Charity Single

This article tagged under:

FoxboroMassachusettsGillette StadiumEd Sheeran
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us