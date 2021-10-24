Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Has COVID, Will Do Performances From Home

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home

By The Associated Press

Ed Sheeran
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down.”

Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC's “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6.

Entertainment News

Dune 47 mins ago

Despite Hybrid Release, ‘Dune' Draws Well on the Big Screen

prop guns 4 hours ago

Let Computers Do It: Film Set Tragedy Spurs Call to Ban Guns

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran's official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner's new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ed SheeranCOVID-19quarantineequalsself-isolation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us