Eddie Murphy's son Eric and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin engaged

So, as it turns out, this has become an engagement party for Eddie Murphy's son and Martin Lawrence's daughter.

Eric Murphy proposed to Jasmin Lawrence Nov. 27, the pair announced Nov. 30, more than three years after the two comedy legends' children went public with their relationship.

"11.27.2024 We’re engaged!!" Jasmin, 28, wrote on an Instagram post shared on her and her fiancé's pages, including a video of his proposal. "God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!"

The two got engaged in a room decorated with candles and white roses, with petals covering the floor. Getting down on one knee, Eric proposed to Jasmin in front of a giant red heart display.

Jasmin, the eldest of Martin's three children and whose mom is his ex-wife Patricia Southall, and Eric, the eldest of Eddie's 10 children and whose mother is his ex Paulette McNeely, went public with their romance in June 2021.

"Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence," the Coming to America star's son, 35, wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a selfie of himself and Jasmin. "#myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou."

In June, the couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Eddie's film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," a sequel to the hit '80s movie series. Eric recorded automated dialogue replacement (ADR) for his dad in the new project.

Martin, who starred with Eddie in the 1992 film "Boomerang" and the 1999 movie "Life," shared his thoughts about Jasmin and Eric's relationship in September.

"It's beautiful," he told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "They both are beautiful, young adults and they get along so well."

He added, "Whoever would've thought that my child and Eddie's child would get together? It's just what it is."

Martin also spoke about the financial logistics of a potential wedding between the two.

"Eddie said I had to pay for it," he said, noting Eddie recently footed the bill for his daughter Bria Murphy's wedding to Michael Xavier. "So he said I gotta take this one on."

And Eddie is also looking ahead at future grandchildren. "Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby,” he told CBS Mornings in July. “If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny.”