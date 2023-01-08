Entertainment

‘Eight Is Enough' Child Star Adam Rich Dead at Age 54

An official cause of death is pending a scheduled autopsy, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office

Adam Rich
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Adam Rich, the youngest member of the "Eight is Enough" television ensemble, died at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home Saturday.

An official cause of death is pending a scheduled autopsy, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. Rich's spokesman, Danny Deraney, described him as a "wonderful guy" who was "really America's little brother."

"He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness," Deraney said. He was so unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel really sad today."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Entertainment
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us