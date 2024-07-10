Ellen DeGeneres says she's ‘done' after Netflix special

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ellen DeGeneres has plans to just keep swimming away from Hollywood.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The former daytime talk show host got candid about life since ending The Ellen DeGeneres Show during her standup set in Santa Rosa, Calif., on July 1.

"Thank you for still caring!" DeGeneres said, according to SFGATE. "Let me catch you up on what's been going on with me since you last saw me. I got chickens."

She added, "Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean."

Making a guess that next she'll be "kicked out for being old," DeGeneres joked, "Old, gay and mean—the triple crown."

The 66-year-old also reflected on how her feelings about fame have changed, explaining, "I used to say, ‘I don't care what people say about me.' Now, I realize I said that during the height of my popularity."

"I am many things," DeGeneres continued, per SFGATE, "but I am not mean."

And when one fan asked if they could look forward to seeing her on Broadway or the big screen in the near future, the Finding Dory star was quick to set the record straight on her future career plans.

"Um, no," the comedian said. "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done."

DeGeneres has kept a low profile over the past few years, though she recently spoke on her "cancellation" in Hollywood and the reputation she had behind the scenes versus on TV.

"The 'be kind' girl wasn't kind," she told Rolling Stone in April. "I became this one-dimensional character who gave stuff away and danced up steps. Do you know how hard it is to dance up steps? Would a mean person dance up steps?"

DeGeneres' Netflix standup special is set to air in late 2024.