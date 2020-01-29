Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Told to Cut Dreadlocks With $20,000 Scholarship

DeGeneres urged a Texas school district to "do the right thing" and allow DeAndre Arnold to walk at graduation without having to cut his hair

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Ellen DeGeneres has taken up the cause of a black Texas high school student who was told he won't be allowed to return to school or attend his graduation ceremony unless he cuts his dreadlocks — and surprised him with a $20,000 scholarship, NBC News reports.

DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, appeared in an episode of "The Ellen Show" that aired Wednesday.

At the start of the segment, DeGeneres told Arnold, "I'm sure this is not easy or comfortable for you," referring to his appearance on television. "But I want you to just relax and know that I'm here for you."

Entertainment News

Jessica simpson 11 hours ago

Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse

Days of Our Lives 4 hours ago

‘Days of Our Lives’ Sands to Flow for 56th Season on NBC

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Ellen DeGeneresTexasDeAndre Arnold
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us