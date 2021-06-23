Elton John to Play Final New England Show at Gillette Stadium

Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John is resuming his farewell tour, announcing a date next summer in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour began in 2018 and was originally set to end this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to it.

His show at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2022, is the last time John plans to perform in New England.

John will hit the stage again on Sept. 1 in Berlin, playing a series of shows rescheduled from 2020 in Europe, then in North America. He returns to Europe for a set of newly-added performances beginning May 27, 2022, in Frankfurt.

Tickets for the final North American leg of his tour, which begins in Philadelphia on July 15 of next year, become available to the public next Wednesday.

"I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time," John said in a press release. "This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows."