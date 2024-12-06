Emily Blunt weighs in on possible ‘The Devil Wears Prada' sequel

Originally appeared on E! Online

“There (are) rumblings. There is stuff churning around,” she said during her session at the Red Sea International Film Festival Dec. 5, per The Hollywood Reporter. “But I don’t know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted.”

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

And while the 41-year-old didn’t provide any more concrete details that the classic — which also starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci — would be making a comeback, other cast members have also fanned the flame of hope within fans of the film.

“I'd revisit it in a second,” Tucci, who played an art director in the original film, told E! News in October, before adding with a smile, “Maybe.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

And much like Blunt, he was confident that the others would bask in the opportunity to re-enter the world of Runway Magazine and fashion moguls as well.

PHOTOS: Emily Blunt's Best Roles

“Listen, it was a great experience,” Tucci continued. “My hope is, if it happens — obviously we'd have to work out all the logistics — but it'd be a fun thing for everybody.”

After all, rumors surrounding the sequel already include major plot details. The sequel is said to be helmed by the same producer as the original film, per Puck News.

And in it, Andy Sachs — played by Anne Hathaway — is reportedly a junior assistant for editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) who is forced to turn to her former assistant Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt) for help amid the downfall of the print industry, as she has become a high-powered executive at a luxury fashion group that advertises with the publication.

But when it comes to the future of the film’s main character, Hathaway has previously shared her doubt that a sequel would bring them all together again.

"I'm so sorry to say that if there's if that is going on, nobody's told me," she explained to E! in October 2022. "But I think that it would have to be a completely different set of people like the way that they've been doing TV series based on hit movies. I could see it possibly going in that direction, but I don't know that any of us would be involved in it."

She did, however, share some insight into where she thinks her character would have ended up.

"I think Andy is in Paris and I think that she is writing for a wonderful French women's magazine," she continued. "I think I think she's a staff writer and she speaks French fluently. And I don't think she's married, but she might have a child or two. I think she's pretty fab."

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway had a "Devil Wears Prada" reunion.