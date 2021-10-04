Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke of Grabbing Her Breasts While Filming ‘Blurred Lines'

Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke crossed a line on the set of his 2013 music video.

In her new book "My Body," the model and actress -- who starred in the "Blurred Lines" music video along with Thicke, Pharrell Williams, T.I. and two other models -- alleges Thicke groped her while filming the visual for his song.

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she wrote in the book, E! News can confirm. "He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [Director Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"

In excerpts from the book first published by The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski shared that the alleged incident made her feel "naked for the first time that day" but she was "desperate to minimize" what had happened.

"I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," she continued. "I didn't react -- not really, not like I should have."

Director Martel also told The Sunday Times she witnessed the alleged assault. "I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand," she said. "He was standing behind her as they were both in profile."

Martel said she screamed, "'What the f--k are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!'" In addition, she told the newspaper Thicke "sheepishly apologized. As if he knew it was wrong without understanding how it might have felt for Emily."

Both Martel and Ratajkowski said Thicke had been drinking before the alleged assault. In her interview with The Sunday Times, Martel said she told the record company they would be stopping the shoot but that Ratajkowski said they could continue. Ratajkowski also said she didn't let herself acknowledge the alleged incident, the newspaper continued, until Thicke allegedly blocked her on Instagram.

"Blurred Lines" rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2013. However, some criticized the song for its lyrics and said they referenced nonconsensual sex.

"Pharrell and I have never and would never write a song with any negative connotation like that," Thicke said in a 2015 interview with The New York Times. "I think the song on its own -- I don't think that would have existed. Once the video came out, that changed the conversation."

While "Martel intended the video to subvert power dynamics," The Sunday Times wrote, Ratajkowski noted in her book, "With that one gesture, Robin Thicke had reminded everyone on set that we women weren't actually in charge. I didn't have any real power as the naked girl dancing around in his music video. I was nothing more than the hired mannequin."

E! News has reached out to Ratajkowski's and Thicke's reps but has not received any comment.