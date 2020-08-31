Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts Appears to Confirm Pregnancy in Instagram Post

By Sophie Reardon

In this April 27, 2019, file photo, Emma Roberts attends STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It appears Emma Roberts is going to be a mom.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday night, the actress poses for a series of photos while cradling a baby bump.

The 29-year-old "Scream Queens" star also seems to confirm she and boyfriend Garret Hedlund are expecting a boy, writing, "Me...and my two favorite guys 💙💙."

View this post on Instagram

Me...and my two favorite guys 💙💙

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

Roberts' aunt, actress Julia Roberts, commented "Love you 😘."

Several other stars sent their well wishes. Awkwafina commented with three heart emojis while Ashley Benson wrote "I love you my angel baby I can’t wait."

The post comes months after reports said the actress and her boyfriend were expecting their first child.

This article tagged under:

Emma Roberts
