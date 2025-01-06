See how Emma Stone debuted a shocking hair transformation at the Golden Globes

Originally appeared on E! Online

Emma Stone gets an easy A for this hairstyle.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The two-time Oscar winner debuted a jaw-dropping hair transformation while stepping out at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards alongside husband Dave McCary.

For the Jan. 5 outing, Stone showed off a dramatic pixie cut that featured micro-bangs across her forehead. And while she may have changed the length of her hair, she did maintain one aspect of her previous style: her signature auburn-colored locks.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images Emma Stone attends the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 5, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Of course, Stone's short 'do wasn't the only part of her ensemble that turned heads at this year's ceremony, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 36-year-old Stone also stunned in a strapless satin red gown that was cinched at the waist with a matching belt.

And as for McCary? The "Saturday Night Live" writer — who shares daughter Louise, 3, with Stone — went for a classic look by donning a black suit featuring a coordinating bowtie and white button-down shirt.

READ: Taylor Swift, Julia Roberts and More: Revisit the Most Unforgettable Golden Globes Looks Ever

Stone may not have been nominated for a Golden Globe at this year's show, but the "Superbad" actress has walked away with hardware in past years. In fact, last year, she was honored with the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy trophy for her performance in "Poor Things," which also earned her the 2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role shortly after.

While accepting her trophies, Stone made sure to give a special shoutout to her support system at home.

"Dave, I have to start with you really quickly. I love you so much," the "Easy A" star gushed while on stage at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. "Thank you for everything."

And she shared a similar sentiment for her daughter while making her acceptance speech at the Oscars.

"I know I have to wrap up, but I really want to just thank my family, my mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much," Stone said through tears at the time. "And most importantly, my daughter, who's going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

The 82nd annual Golden Globe awards recognized the musical-thriller “Emilia Pérez” as one of the best movies of the year and the historical drama “Shogun” as one of the best TV shows. Here’s what else won Sunday night.