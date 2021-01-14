Emma Thompson Joins Netflix's ‘Matilda' Movie Musical as Miss Trunchbull

From "Harry Potter" to "Nanny McPhee," Emma Thompson turns any kid's movie into pure gold.

Now, the Oscar winner is taking on yet another, more nefarious, role from our childhoods: Matilda's villainous headmistress Miss Trunchbull, who used to haunt our nightmares for throwing kids into the chokey.

On Jan. 14, Netflix confirmed Thompson is officially joining its upcoming "Matilda" musical movie. The cast also includes 11-year-old Alisha Weir as the bookworm Matilda and 007 actress Lashana Lynch as the beloved Miss Honey.

Of course, the Roald Dahl book was adapted for the big screen in 1996, starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito, who also directed the nostalgic hit. We will never forget the infamous chocolate cake scene with Pam Ferris playing The Trunchbull. And remember when she swung Amanda around by her pigtails? Or when she drank newt water?!

Then, about 10 years ago, Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin turned the children's classic into the West End show "Matilda the Musical," which inspired the Netflix adaptation.

Deadline reported last year that Ralph Fiennes was set to play the toady teacher for the streaming site, but it seems Netflix decided the part was a better fit for Trelawney instead of Voldemort.

On stage, the role has previously been played by male actors, including Bertie Carvel and David Leonard, which has sparked conversations within the LGBTQ+ community. Yet, Bertie was nominated for a Tony Award, while the musical won five. It closed on Broadway in 2017.

As for Thompson, the 61-year-old actress continually wows us with every performance, whether that's in Late Night, "Love Actually" or "Sense and Sensibility."

In 2018, she admitted she's at her peak, saying, "I don't think...that I have ever enjoyed being alive as much as I do now."

She went on to tell Vulture how she feels about stereotypes that plague women in Hollywood, including the stigma surrounding aging. "It's so annoying to be female and consistently going, 'Have I got to see a f--king story again about a guy who does things that I've already seen a guy do a million times?' So I'm bored," the Dame said.

Thompson continued," The difference now, as I get older, is that I'm released by my boredom. I no longer bother. I'm free to go and look for new ideas and new voices. I'm able with absolute comfort and ease to reject so much. It's fantastic being this age. I'm old."