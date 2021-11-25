Erin Lim Rhodes Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Joshua Rhodes

It's time to give thanks for some wonderful news.

E! News can confirm Erin Lim Rhodes and husband Joshua Rhodes welcomed their first child into the world this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Thankful," Joshua wrote on Instagram on Nov. 25 while sharing the first photo of their baby. "All Glory to God."

Back in July, Erin announced on E!'s Snapchat show "The Rundown" that she was expecting her first child. Since then, the E! News star has allowed fans to follow along during her pregnancy journey.

"Hiding it for 20 weeks has been hard now that I'm this far," Erin shared back in July. "Honestly if I wasn't on cam all the time, I'd pull a Kylie Jenner on y'all! But I'm also so happy to be a mom-in-the-making that I can't contain it anymore."

Earlier this month, Erin teamed up with event designer Melissa Andrea to throw a heartfelt backyard baby shower with her closest family and friends.

Erin Lim Rhodes' Baby Shower

With a stunning "floating sky" and whimsical theme, both Andrea and Erin were able to create the perfect celebration.

"Thank you to every hand that touched this amazing day celebrating our B-Rho!" Erin shared on Instagram. "Corn dogs. Micheladas. Butterflies. Clouds. Rubber duckies. Sweets. Electric slide. Best fam. Best friends. So much love."

While many know Erin for her "Rundown" investigations and journey as an E! News host, her love story with Joshua is just as special.

The clothing designer popped the question to Erin in September 2020 after meeting at a Los Angeles church in 2018. If you ask the bride, it was love at first sight.

"I knew after our first date he was going to be my future husband," she gushed to E! News. "Literally, I said we should just get a minister and do the damn thing, right then and there."

That dream would become a reality on Jan. 21 when Joshua's dad married the couple.

"Wifey is so courageous, kind, humble and beautiful inside and out," Joshua previously shared on Instagram. "I try and celebrate you everyday because you deserve it."