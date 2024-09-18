‘Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin debuts on ‘Dancing with the Stars' — with a sparkly ankle monitor

Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin has hit the dancefloor on “Dancing With the Stars” with a featherweight — and very sparkly — ankle monitor.

The so-called ‘fake heiress,' who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, debuted the ballroom-worthy ankle monitor during the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars'” new season Tuesday night.

“It’s actually not a big issue at all. It’s pretty light and I asked them to make it tight so it doesn’t dangle. So it’s not so bad,” she told The Associated Press after the premiere. She and dance pro Ezra Sosa performed a routine set to Sabrina Carpenter's ”Espresso."

“It’s the real star of the show, let’s be honest here,” Sosa said of Sorokin's bedazzled ankle monitor.

Ezra Sosa and Anna Sorokin on the "Dancing With the Stars" season 33 premiere. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

“I think it’s kind of funny how people like — it’s not like an ankle weight," Sosa said. “It’s not like 20 pounds. It’s like literally less than a pound and it’s not a big deal.”

Sorokin acknowledged her debut didn't go as planned.

“I feel relieved that it’s over,” she said. “I feel like my dance could have been a little bit better, but I’m happy I’ve done this and it was a great experience all over.”

Sorokin said she hopes viewers will be somewhat forgiving despite her criminal history.

“Hopefully people will give me, will give me a chance to show what I can do. And I served my time and I repaid my restitution," she said.

Early reviews from fans were not positive, with the phrase “Anna Delvey’s Lackluster DWTS Debut” among those trending on the social media site X.

While she was released from prison in February 2021, immigration authorities picked her up shortly after she got out, claiming she overstayed her visa and must be returned to her native Germany. The “Inventing Anna” inspiration was in ICE custody for over a year before a judge cleared the way for her to switch to home confinement in October 2022 while she fights deportation.

Her release terms had to be amended to allow her to travel from New York to Los Angeles for filming.