Sinbad

Family: Comedian Sinbad Recovering From Recent Stroke

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in sitcoms and movies

By Mesfin Fekadu

Sinbad
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon," the statement continued.

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds 4 hours ago

Hollywood Stars Complete Takeover of Welsh Soccer Club Wrexham

Chef Ilirian 5 hours ago

Toddler Chef Ilirian Is a Vegetable-Chopping Champion

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World" and “The Sinbad Show." The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time," the family statement read.

1st Look’s Natalie Forte joins celebrity actor and father Sinbad and daughter Paige Bryan to chat about their new show “It’s Just Family” on WE tv. They also dish about some of their favorite places in Los Angeles and New York. Tune in to 1st Look on Saturdays at 7:30PM EST / 1AM EST after Saturday Night Live on NBC.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sinbadcomedianstroke
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us