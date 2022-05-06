fred savage

Fred Savage Fired From ‘The Wonder Years' After Inappropriate Conduct Claims

Savage starred in the TV series in the ‘80s and ‘90s and was executive producer and director of the reboot

37th College Television Awards - Show
Jason Kempin

Fred Savage was fired as executive producer and director of ABC’s “The Wonder Years” after allegations of inappropriate conduct, a spokesman for 20th Television said Friday.

The nature of the allegations was not disclosed by 20th Television, which produces the show. Savage, 45, starred in the hit '80s and '90s series as a child, playing Kevin Arnold. He was executive producer and director of the new version, which debuted last year.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," a spokesman for 20th Television said in a statement. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years." Savage's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ABC did not immediately provide further details.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

fred savagetelevision20th Century Fox Televisionthe wonder years
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us