‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Dramatic Reboot Picked Up by Peacock for 2 Seasons

The new "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has a home at Peacock for at least two seasons.

Will Smith, who starred in the original 1990s series "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and will executive produce the reboot, announced the news on YouTube Tuesday.

"We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order from a pitch," Smith says in the video. "I've been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of 'Bel-Air' based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So I want to say congratulations. I am hyped."

In the video, he's breaking the good news to "Bel-Air" showrunner Chris Collins and Morgan Cooper. Cooper created a trailer last year that set up "Fresh Prince" as a drama; the trailer ultimately went viral. Cooper will co-write and direct the series, while also co-executive producing.

The new show will be an hourlong rethinking of "Fresh Prince" as a drama, but will still follow the basic storyline of a kid from West Philadelphia who's sent to live with relatives in the ritzy Bel-Air, California, neighborhood.

Peacock is also looking at other shows in a new light, reconsidering "Battlestar Galactica" and "Queer as Folk," while the new "Saved by the Bell" is already signed on with the channel. A reboot of "Clueless" is also being developed.

But that's not all the "Fresh" news — last week, HBO Max announced it would air a "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" reunion special featuring Smith and co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, plus DJ Jazzy Jeff. It's expected to tape on Sept. 10 and air around Thanksgiving.

