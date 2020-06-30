'Friday the 13th' Villain Jason Voorhees Stars in New PSA Encouraging Wearing a Mask

We truly never thought we’d be writing these words, but here we go: Jason Voorhees, the fictional villain of the “Friday the 13th” series, is starring in a new ad campaign to get people to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yes, you read that correctly.

“It’s not easy. The mask kind of makes people uncomfortable,” Voorhees narrates at the beginning of the commercial, as he roams about New York City. “I’m just trying to fit in.”

He rides the subway, tries to pet a dog in Central Park, and fails to hail a cab in the Ogilvy ad agency’s video.

Of course, one would assume his reputation as a notorious murderer is not helping him make any friends, but also it’s that his typical hockey mask isn’t safe enough to slow the spread of COVID-19!

A little girl hands him a medical-looking face mask, and all is well.

“Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly,” the advertisement ends.

It’s all part of a larger campaign to get New Yorkers to wear face coverings.

Several studies have found that wearing a face mask is a good way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Social distancing and eye protection also help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

