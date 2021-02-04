Full List: Here Are the 2021 SAG Award Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild paid tribute to Black stories and performers with ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,'' ``One Night in Miami'' and ``Da 5 Bloods'' earning top film nominations for the 27th annual SAG Awards, undoing what many saw as a snub in the Golden Globe nominations.
None of the three films earned a Golden Globe nomination in the best picture categories on Wednesday, but all of them landed spots Thursday in the top SAG Award category of best ensemble in a motion picture. The largely Korean-
language film ``Minari'' was also nominated, along with Aaron Sorkin's historical drama ``The Trial of the Chicago 7.''
On the small screen, meanwhile, Emmy darling ``Schitt's Creek'' and Netflix's ``Ozark'' and ``The Crown'' dominated the television nominations. ``The Crown'' and ``Ozark'' combined to snare seven of the 10 overall acting nominations for drama series, while PopTV's ``Schitt's Creek'' took four of the 10 slots in the comedy categories. ``The Crown'' and ``Schitt's Creek'' were the top nominees overall, earning five nods each.
The late Chadwick Boseman scored four overall nominations -- for his lead role in ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,'' his supporting role in ``Da 5 Bloods'' and as a member of the ensemble cast of both films.
Here's the complete list of nominees.
Movie Nominations
Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
- "Da 5 Bloods''
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''
- "Minari''
- "One Night in Miami''
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7.''
Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, ``Sound of Metal''
- Chadwick Boseman, ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''
- Anthony Hopkins, ``The Father''
- Gary Oldman, ``Mank''
- Steven Yeun, ``Minari''
Actress in a Leading Role
- Viola Davis, ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''
- Amy Adams, ``Hillbilly Elegy''
- Vanessa Kirby, ``Pieces of a Woman''
- Frances McDormand, ``Nomadland''
- Carey Mulligan, ``Promising Young Woman.''
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Chadwick Boseman, ``Da 5 Bloods''
- Sacha Baron Cohen, ``The Trial of the Chicago 7''
- Daniel Kaluuya, ``Judas and the Black Messiah''
- Jared Leto, ``The Little Things''
- Leslie Odom Jr., ``One Night in Miami.''
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, ``Borat Subsequent Moviefilm''
- Glenn Close, ``Hillbilly Elegy''
- Olivia Colman, ``The Father''
- Yuh-Jung Youn, ``Minari''
- Helena Zengel, ``News of the World''
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- ``Da 5 Bloods''
- "Mulan''
- ``News of the World''
- ``The Trial of the Chicago 7''
- ``Wonder Woman 1984''
Television
Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series
- "The Crown''
- ``Ozark''
- ``Better Call Saul''
- ``Lovecraft Country''
- ``Bridgerton''
Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson, ``The Crown'
- Olivia Colman, ``The Crown''
- Emma Corrin, ``The Crown''
- Julia Garner, ``Ozark''
- Laura Linney, ``Ozark''
Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, ``Ozark''
- Josh O'Connor, ``The Crown''
- Sterling K. Brown, ``This is Us''
- Bob Odenkirk, ``Better Call Saul''
- Rege-Jean Page, ``Bridgerton''
Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series
- ``Schitt's Creek''
- ``The Flight Attendant''
- ``Ted Lasso''
- ``Dead to Me''
- ``The Great''
Actress in a Comedy Series
- Annie Murphy, ``Schitt's Creek''
- Catherine O'Hara, ``Schitt's Creek''
- Christina Applegate, ``Dead to Me''
- Linda Cardellini, ``Dead to Me''
- Kaley Cuoco, ``The Flight Attendant''
Actor in a Comedy Series
- Eugene Levy, ``Schitt's Creek''
- Daniel Levy, ``Schitt's Creek''
- Nicholas Hoult, ``The Great''
- Jason Sudeikis, ``Ted Lasso''
- Ramy Youssef, ``Ramy''
Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Cate Blanchett, ``Mrs. America''
- Michaela Coel, ``I May Destroy You''
- Nicole Kidman, ``The Undoing''
- Anya Taylor-Joy, ``The Queen's Gambit''
- Kerry Washington, ``Little Fires Everywhere''
Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Bill Camp, ``The Queen's Gambit''
- Daveed Diggs, ``Hamilton''
- Hugh Grant, ``The Undoing''
- Ethan Hawke, ``The Good Lord Bird''
- Mark Ruffalo, ``I Know This Much is True''
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
- ``The Boys''
- "Cobra Kai''
- "Lovecraft Country''
- "The Mandalorian''
- "Westworld''