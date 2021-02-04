SAG Awards

Full List: Here Are the 2021 SAG Award Nominations

The late Chadwick Boseman scored four overall nominations -- for his lead role in ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,'' his supporting role in ``Da 5 Bloods'' and as a member of the ensemble cast of both films.

This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Netflix on Monday previewed George C. Wolfe’s August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” showcasing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance opposite Viola Davis’ powerhouse blues singer.
The Screen Actors Guild paid tribute to Black stories and performers with ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,'' ``One Night in Miami'' and ``Da 5 Bloods'' earning top film nominations for the 27th annual SAG Awards, undoing what many saw as a snub in the Golden Globe nominations.

None of the three films earned a Golden Globe nomination in the best picture categories on Wednesday, but all of them landed spots Thursday in the top SAG Award category of best ensemble in a motion picture. The largely Korean-
language film ``Minari'' was also nominated, along with Aaron Sorkin's historical drama ``The Trial of the Chicago 7.''

On the small screen, meanwhile, Emmy darling ``Schitt's Creek'' and Netflix's ``Ozark'' and ``The Crown'' dominated the television nominations. ``The Crown'' and ``Ozark'' combined to snare seven of the 10 overall acting nominations for drama series, while PopTV's ``Schitt's Creek'' took four of the 10 slots in the comedy categories. ``The Crown'' and ``Schitt's Creek'' were the top nominees overall, earning five nods each.

Here's the complete list of nominees.

Movie Nominations

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

  • "Da 5 Bloods''
  • "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''
  •  "Minari''
  •  "One Night in Miami''
  •  "The Trial of the Chicago 7.''

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Riz Ahmed, ``Sound of Metal''
  • Chadwick Boseman, ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''
  • Anthony Hopkins, ``The Father''
  • Gary Oldman, ``Mank''
  • Steven Yeun, ``Minari''

   Actress in a Leading Role

  • Viola Davis, ``Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''
  • Amy Adams, ``Hillbilly Elegy''
  • Vanessa Kirby, ``Pieces of a Woman''
  • Frances McDormand, ``Nomadland''
  • Carey Mulligan, ``Promising Young Woman.''

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Chadwick Boseman, ``Da 5 Bloods''
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, ``The Trial of the Chicago 7''
  • Daniel Kaluuya, ``Judas and the Black Messiah''
  • Jared Leto, ``The Little Things''
  • Leslie Odom Jr., ``One Night in Miami.''

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Maria Bakalova, ``Borat Subsequent Moviefilm''
  • Glenn Close, ``Hillbilly Elegy''
  • Olivia Colman, ``The Father''
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, ``Minari''
  • Helena Zengel, ``News of the World''

   Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • ``Da 5 Bloods''
  • "Mulan''
  • ``News of the World''
  • ``The Trial of the Chicago 7''
  • ``Wonder Woman 1984''

Television

Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series

  • "The Crown''
  • ``Ozark''
  • ``Better Call Saul''
  • ``Lovecraft Country''
  • ``Bridgerton''

Actress in a Drama Series

  • Gillian Anderson, ``The Crown'
  • Olivia Colman, ``The Crown''
  • Emma Corrin, ``The Crown''
  • Julia Garner, ``Ozark''
  • Laura Linney, ``Ozark''

Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman, ``Ozark''
  • Josh O'Connor, ``The Crown''
  • Sterling K. Brown, ``This is Us''
  • Bob Odenkirk, ``Better Call Saul''
  • Rege-Jean Page, ``Bridgerton''

 Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series

  • ``Schitt's Creek''
  • ``The Flight Attendant''
  • ``Ted Lasso''
  • ``Dead to Me''
  • ``The Great''

Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Annie Murphy, ``Schitt's Creek''
  • Catherine O'Hara, ``Schitt's Creek''
  • Christina Applegate, ``Dead to Me''
  • Linda Cardellini, ``Dead to Me''
  • Kaley Cuoco, ``The Flight Attendant''

Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Eugene Levy, ``Schitt's Creek''
  • Daniel Levy, ``Schitt's Creek''
  • Nicholas Hoult, ``The Great''
  • Jason Sudeikis, ``Ted Lasso''
  • Ramy Youssef, ``Ramy''

Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Cate Blanchett, ``Mrs. America''
  • Michaela Coel, ``I May Destroy You''
  • Nicole Kidman, ``The Undoing''
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, ``The Queen's Gambit''
  • Kerry Washington, ``Little Fires Everywhere''

Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

  • Bill Camp, ``The Queen's Gambit''
  • Daveed Diggs, ``Hamilton''
  • Hugh Grant, ``The Undoing''
  • Ethan Hawke, ``The Good Lord Bird''
  • Mark Ruffalo, ``I Know This Much is True''

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

  • ``The Boys''
  • "Cobra Kai''
  • "Lovecraft Country''
  • "The Mandalorian''
  • "Westworld''

