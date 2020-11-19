Gal Gadot and ‘Wonder Woman 1984' May Have Just Saved Christmas

Leave it to Wonder Woman to save Christmas Day.

On Wednesday, "Wonder Woman 1984" star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins announced the news people desperately needed to hear: The next installment of the Wonder Woman franchise will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25.

The actress took to Twitter to update her fans on the film's release.

"IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie," Gadot wrote. "It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds."

She continued, "We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it."

35 Fascinating Facts About Gal Gadot

Jenkins also broke the news on Twitter.

"The time has come. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season."

Both Gadot and Jenkins encouraged fans to see the movie in theaters if it's safe, but if not, HBO Max subscribers can watch the sequel at no additional cost while it's available through Jan. 26.

Fans of the DC comic are sighing a breath of relief after the announcement. The film was originally scheduled to premiere this summer, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its release to October. However, it was again postponed to premiere on Christmas Day.