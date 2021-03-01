Gal Gadot Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Husband Jaron Varsano

Gal Gadot is about to become Wonder Woman Mom times three.

The "Death on the Nile" star is pregnant with her third child, she announced on Monday, March 1. "Here we go again," she tweeted, captioning a photo of her with her husband Jaron Varsano and two daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 3, cradling her baby bump.

The Wonder Woman 1984 star's announcement comes mere hours after fans saw Gadot presenting Best Foreign Language Film at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28. However, she concealed any sign of a baby bump underneath a white Givenchy swing mini dress with flowing sleeves and a mock turtleneck.

The well wishes have poured in for the soon-to-be family of five, including from stars like Hilary Swank and Jason Momoa. As her "Justice League" co-star commented, "Congratulations mama."

Back in September, the couple celebrated more than a decade of marriage, taking to Instagram to commemorate another milestone. "Happy anniversary @jaronvarsano," she wrote. "You're my one. My only. My everything.. 12 years of marriage feels like a walk in the park with you. To many more to come. I'm yours forever."

In 2019, Gadot reflected on becoming a mom in a tribute to Alma for her 8th birthday. "Thank you for teaching me so much about life without even know you are and for giving me the most precious title I could ever ask for," she wrote on Instagram. "I promise I'll do anything for you, love and protect you forever. Just please, don't grow up so fast.. Take your time. I can't believe you're 8 already. Love you to the moon through all galaxies double the number of grain of sand in the universe."

Now, as the countdown continues until the family's newest arrival, Gadot will eventually join a bevy of fellow stars who have welcomed little ones in 2021.