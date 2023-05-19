Garth Brooks Says He Once Showered With Steven Tyler: ‘Beautiful Cat'

Garth Brooks is sharing the story of the time he accidentally took a shower with Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

Brooks recalled the wacky experience during a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The country music superstar, 61, explained that he and Tyler's band were both on the bill alongside Billy Joel at Joel's final "Last Play at Shea" concert at New York's Shea Stadium in July 2008.

“I showered with him,” Brooks said of Tyler, 75, to stunned host Kelly Clarkson.

“We were playing the ‘Last Play at Shea,’ Billy Joel. They’re getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium in New York and I go out there and I’m late anyway,” he recalled. “And they just have the baseball showers.”

“I’m in there showering, getting ready for the show. And I had soap in my eyes, I look around, and there’s Steven Tyler. He’s showering too,” Brooks continued. “‘Hey, how ya doin’?’ And so it was just… How many people get to say that?”

Referring to Tyler’s much-publicized wild younger years, Clarkson jokingly responded, “Well, who knows? Who knows? It’s rock and roll. I don’t know. You might not be so special, Garth.”

Brooks described Tyler in all his sudsy glory as a “beautiful cat.”

That shared shower at Shea Stadium wasn’t the only time Brooks and Tyler have crossed paths. Brooks covered the Aerosmith song “Fever,” retitling it “The Fever” and switching up some lyrics, on his 1995 album “Fresh Horses.”

In November 2014, the two music giants hung out backstage together at the CMA Awards in Nashville, with Tyler posting a pic of the encounter on Facebook.

Months later, the pair were photographed reuniting backstage at the 50th Academy Of Country Music Awards in April 2015 in Arlington, Texas.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: