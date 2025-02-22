George Clooney addresses 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney

Originally appeared on E! Online

Age isn’t just a number for George Clooney.

In fact, the 63-year-old initially thought his age would be a deal breaker when he met now-wife Amal Clooney, 47, in 2013.

“I didn’t really think I’d have much of a chance with her,” he told the New York Times in an interview published Feb. 20, “because I was 17 years older and she seemed to have everything she needed.”

Fortunately for George, things worked out with the human rights lawyer — whom he married in 2014 — and the couple went on to welcome twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. But as their kids, now 7, grow up, the "Ocean’s Eleven" star is aware he’s not getting any younger.

“I had this conversation with Amal when I turned 60,” he explained. “I said, ‘Look, I can still play full-court basketball. I can still run around. I can still do pretty much everything I did when I was 30. But in 30 years, I’m 90.’”

And as George pointed out, “there are some things you’re not doing [at that age] no matter how many granola bars you eat.”

Which is why the Oscar winner intends to make the most of his good health for as long as he can.

“I told Amal, ‘We have to focus on the next 20, 25 years of making sure that we’re jamming in everything we can,’” he went on. “Not just work, because no one at the end of their life goes, ‘God, I wish I worked more.’”

As for Amal, she previously shared how she and George maximize family time while also balancing their professional obligations.

“We both work from home as much as possible and we try not to spend too much time apart when we're traveling,” she told E! News in September. “So we basically follow each other around the globe. We're lucky.”

The night before their 10th wedding anniversary, George Clooney and Amal Clooney had a date night at the 2024 Albie Awards. Access Hollywood guest correspondent Emily Orozco met up with the power couple as they hosted the event they created to honor human rights activists. The pair also chatted about their 7-year-old twins' latest hobbies.