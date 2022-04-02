Get to Know the Best New Artist Nominees at the 2022 Grammys

A lot can change in just a single year. No one knows that better than the 2022 Grammys Best New Artist nominees: Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie.

From the streets of London to the bustling cityscape of Waterloo, Australia, to sunny Los Angeles and beyond, these 10 prolific artists have taken the world by storm with their own unique sound.

Now, following the official announcement of their Grammy nominations last November, they will all unite at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., to vie for the award when the music ceremony airs live on Sunday, April 3.

The Best New Artist category celebrates artists "whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness" as well as "notably impacted the musical landscape," per the Grammys website.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And this year's nominees are shaping up to be no exception.

In the last year alone, Rodrigo shot into superstardom with her poignant single "drivers license," broke records with the release of her debut album "Sour" and sold out her upcoming tour.

Meanwhile, FINNEAS not only released his own solo album, titled "Optimist," but recently made history with his younger sister, Billie Eilish, by winning an Emmy, Grammy and a Golden Globe for their James Bond hit "No Time To Die."

So yes, it definitely safe to say that the category's nominees have already left their own profound stamp on the music. But who will take home the Grammy? Well, we'll all have to wait and see.

Ahead of the event on Sunday, April 3, get to know the phenomenal nominees in the running for Best New Artist below.

Olivia Rodrigo

Noam Galai

Olivia Rodrigo is an artist that needs no introduction. The 19-year-old singer, who shot straight to the top of the charts with her debut single "drivers license," won over the world last year with her masterful songwriting, which ranges from heartbreaking ballads to fiery, pop-punk anthems like "Brutal." Olivia is also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut record "Sour," Best Music Video for her single "good 4 u" and Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "drivers license."

FINNEAS

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

When he's not performing, producing and penning Grammy award-winning songs with his younger sister Billie Eilish, FINNEAS is a solo artist in his own right. The 24-year-old Oscar-winner released his debut studio album, titled "Optimist," in October 2021. He is nominated for multiple awards on the night — including Album of the Year — for his work on Justin Bieber's album "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" and Billie's record "Happier Than Ever."

The Kid LAROI

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The 18-year-old Australian native, real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, has been winning over fans from around the world with his unique emo, pop and hip-hop sound. Alongside his Best New Artist nomination, The Kid LAROI is also up for Album of the Year for his involvement in Justin Bieber's record "Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)".

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast Press

When she's not making us cry with her New York Times best-selling memoir "Crying in H Mart," artist Michelle Zauner is making us cry with her equally beautiful music under the name Japanese Breakfast. In 2021, she released her third album, titled "Jubilee," which is also up for Best Alternative Music Album.

Baby Keem

Derek White/WireImage

The 21-year-old rapper and producer, real name Hykeem Jamaal Carter Jr., has been dominating the rap scene as of late, collaborating with artists including Kanye West, Travis Scott and his cousin Kendrick Lamar. Alongside his Best New Artist nomination, he is nominated for Album of the Year for his work on Kanye West's "Donda" and Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Family Ties" with Kendrick Lamar.

Jimmie Allen

Terry Wyatt/ACMA2021/Getty Images for ACM

If "Freedom Was A Highway," then Jimmie Allen is riding it all the way to the top. In the last year alone, the country star not only released the aforementioned #1 single with Brad Paisley, but also took home the trophy for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. This year, he's up for Best New Artist at the Grammys.

Glass Animals

Christopher Polk/NBC

Glass Animals, the alternative band from Oxford, England, shot into superstardom with the release of their single "Heat Waves" last year, which cracked the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And with its atmospheric sound, heavy backbeat and catchy chorus, it's easy to see why.

Saweetie

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In the last year alone, Saweetie, real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has not only made a huge splash on the music scene with her single "Best Friend (Feat. Doja Cat)," but she also starred in the sit-com "grown-ish" and released her own McDonald's meal. In addition to the Best New Artist category, Saweetie is also nominated for Best Rap Song for "Best Friend."

Arlo Parks

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

At just 21-years-old, the West London singer-songwriter, whose real name is Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho, has made a reputation for herself over the years with her heartfelt lyrics and cool, slow-grooving indie pop and R&B sound. She is also nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for her 2021 debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams.

Arooj Aftab

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Allow Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab's music to bring you a taste of tranquility. The Brooklyn-based artist adeptly balances her soaring, crystal clear vocals with soulful instrumentation to create a luxurious, atmospheric experience unlike anything else you've heard before. In addition to her Best New Artist nod, Arooj is also nominated for Best Global Music Performance.