Hollywood

‘Ghostbusters,’ ‘Morbius’ Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus

Last week, Warner Bros. postponed “Wonder Woman 1984" to August

Jared Leto attends the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sony Pictures on Monday cleared out its summer calendar due to the coronavirus, postponing the releases of Jason Reitman's “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the Marvel movie “Morbius” to 2021.

Hollywood's summer season — the film industry's most lucrative time of year — is increasingly shutting down because of the pandemic. Theaters nationwide have closed and major film productions have halted with no clear timeline for resuming.

“Ghostbuster: Afterlife," set 30 years after “Ghostbusters II,” had been scheduled for July 10, but it will now open March 5 next year. The Jared Leto-starring “Morbius," slated for July 31, will now be released March 19 next year. “Greyhound,” a World War II drama starring Tom Hanks, is now to-be-determined instead of opening June 12.

Entertainment News

Joe Exotic 6 hours ago

Popularity of Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ Prompts Sheriff to Ask for Leads in 1997 Cold Case

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Watch Singing Surgeon Dr. Elvis Francois Perform ‘Lean on Me’ Live on TODAY

Jared Leto and Jimmy Fallon go head-to-head trying to beat each other at 30-second challenges, like moving a cookie from the top of their foreheads to their mouths without using hands.

Last week, Warner Bros. postponed “Wonder Woman 1984" to August instead of June, and undated its adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights.” The Walt Disney Co. took Marvel's “Black Widow” (previously May 1) off the schedule. Those postponements followed others for the “Fast and Furious” movie “F9,” the James Bond film “No Time to Die” and the horror sequel “A Quiet Place Part II.”

Sony also shifted “Fatherhood,” with Kevin Hart, from October to next January.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HollywoodGhostbustersJared LetoSONY PICTURES
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us