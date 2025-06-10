Originally appeared on E! Online

Gigi Paris doesn’t want anything to get twisted.

Two years after she and Glen Powell broke up — in part, as she explained, due to burgeoning romance rumors between Powell and his costar Sydney Sweeney — Paris has broken her silence about their split, and how the "Anyone But You" press tour played a major role (though she was careful not to mention either her ex nor Sweeney by name).

“I had two options,” she said during her appearance on the June 10 episode of the "Too Much" podcast. “I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she OK with this? What the f---?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not OK with this, and I'm walking away.' So that's what I decided to do.”

She added, “I was shattered.”

Paris — who dated the "Top Gun Maverick" star for three years before their split in April 2023 — went on to share she and Powell had “issues” prior to the media speculation over his relationship with Sweeney, but she said the entire situation still caught her by surprise.

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public," she explained. "Like, don't make an ass out of me. Don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years, talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know? And at the end of the day, it was like, ‘Well, work comes first.’ And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away.”

The 32-year-old added, “What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."

Paris also expressed her frustrations that her ex never cleared the air about his relationship with his costar. “Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that,’” she said. “That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said.”

She also referenced the seemingly “PR”-inspired nature of Powell and Sweeney’s public flirtations as they promoted "Anyone But You."

“Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don't know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship,” Paris said. “It was just crazy."

She continued, “Just to sell a movie or not, who knows? And I honestly hoped that they'd end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot."

When asked by podcast host Emma Klipstein if she knows if there was ever any truth to the rumors, Paris noted, “I have heard so many different sides of the story. I have no confirmation of what actually happened. I just know what my standards are. And for me, it just wasn't OK the way it was handled, period."

E! News has reached out to reps for Sweeney and Powell for comment but has not yet heard back.

Following the speculation, both Powell and Sweeney — who was engaged to Jonathan Davino at the time, though they broke up in March — eventually noted how they both played up the rumors for the sake of their rom-com.

As Powell told The New York Times in April 2024, "The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry. Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully. Sydney is very smart."

