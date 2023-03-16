You Can Take the Train to These Gillette Stadium Concerts This Summer

Music fans headed to Foxboro this summer for the 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series to see artists like Beyoncé, Billy Joel and Taylor Swift on the big stage will be able to take the MBTA Commuter Rail.

The list of concerts that will get special event trains — which arrive an hour ahead of the start time and depart half an hour after they end — was released Thursday. All but one concert date will get a train so far, with further details to be released closer to the concerts.

Concert train service will run from South Station through Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center; some dates will also offer train service from Providence Station through Attleboro and Mansfield.

The MBTA shared this list of concerts that will have commuter rail service:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (May 19*, 20 & 21)

Ed Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour (July 1) Please note: At this time, there will be no special event train service available for the Friday, June 30 show.

Luke Combs 2023 World Tour (July 22)

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour (Aug. 1)*

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour (Aug. 24)*

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks (Sept. 23)

*Service from Boston only

It'll cost $20 for a round trip, with the limited number of tickets going on sale two weeks before the first show of each run. More details and tickets are available on the MBTA's website.