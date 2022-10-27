‘Girls5eva' Is Leaving Peacock for a New Home

"Girls5eva" isn't on Peacock 4eva.

The hit series, which follows the titular, one-hit-wonder girls group from the 90s, will be moving to Netflix for its third season.

"Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing 'Girls5eva' to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch," the show's executive producers, including Tina Fey, wrote in a statement. "Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience."

The statement went on to quip that the girl group has actually already been introduced on the streamer, joking that "Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

PHOTOS: 'Girls5Eva' Behind-the-Scenes Pics

The deal also includes the rights to the first two seasons of "Girls5Eva," which will stream on both Peacock and Netflix.

The series, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps as the members of the titular girl group, are all returning for season three.

Starring on a show that hilariously scrutinizes the treatment of young stars in the '90s is extra-relatable for Philipps, who starred in shows like "Freaks and Geeks" and "Dawson's Creek" when she was in her late teens and 20s.

"When you don't know any better, you don't know any better," she recalled exclusively to E! News in May. "You answer the question about whether or not you're still a virgin because this nice man sitting across from you is asking you if you're still a virgin. And so you're just like, 'Okay, well, I guess this is what girls get asked when they want to live their dreams, so I'm just gonna answer it.'"

While there isn't a release date yet for "Girls5eva" season three, you can catch up on the first two seasons on Peacock.

Peacock, NBC and E! News are part of the NBCUniversal family.