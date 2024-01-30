Gisele Bündchen mourns death of mom Vania Nonnenmacher in moving tribute

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Gisele Bündchen is sharing a heartbreaking goodbye message to a beloved family member.

On Jan. 30, the supermodel confirmed her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher, passed away at the age of 75.

"It hurts to know that I won't be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of family photos. "You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you."

Bündchen, who shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, as well as former stepson Jack, 16, with ex-husband Tom Brady, went on to thank her mom for being a role model of love, strength and compassion.

"I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me," the 43-year-old added. "You will live forever through the many lives that you touched."

"Thank you for giving me five best friends for life," Bündchen, whose siblings include twin Patricia, as well as Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel, wrote. "Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams. Love you."

Days before her loss, Bündchen reflected on how her mom's parenting style influenced her own.

As she explained to Harper's Bazaar Jan. 17, she tells her kids, "'The way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life. If you're not learning here and now, then when and with who?'"

"Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways," Bündchen, referencing her and Brady's 2022 divorce, added. "But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me."