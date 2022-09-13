Gisele Bündchen Says She's Done Her ‘Part' in Tom Brady Marriage

Gisele Bündchen believes marriage is a team sport.

Amid reports that she and husband Tom Brady may be on the rocks, the supermodel opened up about her role as an NFL wife and the sacrifices she has made to make their relationship work.

""I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she shared with Elle in an interview published Sept. 13. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."

She continued, "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career -- it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

While Bündchen said she feels "very fulfilled" being a wife and mom to the couple's children, Benjamin, 12, Vivian, 9, as well as stepson Jack, 15, she admitted she is ready to start pursuing her own dreams, including environmental activism, especially in her home country of Brazil.

"I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do," she said. "Now it's going to be my turn."

Back in February, Brady announced he was hanging up his cleats after 22 seasons in the NFL, explaining that he wanted to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." However, just one month away from the sport, seven-time Super Bowl champion un-retired and rejoined his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In her Elle interview, Bündchen -- who married Brady in 2009 -- revealed her "concerns" regarding the quarterback's return to the game, saying she wished he could be more available their family.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present, " she shared. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]."

She added, "He needs to follow his joy, too."

While Bündchen may not be on totally board with Brady's decision to keep playing, she does remain supportive of her husband. As Tom took the field for his first game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11, his wife sent a supportive message.

"Let's go @TomBrady!," she tweeted. "Let's go Bucs!"

