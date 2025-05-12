Gisele Bündchen shares first picture of newborn baby for Mother's Day

Gisele Bündchen shared the first photo of her newborn on Mother's Day.

Bündchen posted a collection of pictures on Instagram on May 11. In the first image, she holds her baby and shows off an adorable onesie printed with, “I (heart) mom.” In a second photo, Bündchen is part of a group hug that includes her infant.

In addition to her newborn, she shares two kids, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Bündchen explained why she's been "quiet" on social media, adding that she's been "very busy living life."

"Sometimes, the most beautiful moments aren’t shared — they’re simply lived," she wrote. "Lately, I’ve been embracing the slower rhythms, the real connections, the beauty in the lessons that come with being present."

The model then reflected on Mother's Day, writing, "I specially miss my mom, but my heart is full." Bundchen revealed in January 2024 that her mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, had died.

"Being a mother it’s been my greatest gift, a journey that humbles me, teaches me, and fills me with gratitude every single day," she said. "To all the mothers out there, your love shapes the world in ways words can’t describe. I see you, I honor you. Happy mother’s day! Sending so much love your way!"

Bündchen reportedly welcomed her third child earlier this year. There have been rumors that she and her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, have been romantically linked since at least 2023. Bündchen has not commented on their rumored relationship.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before they finalized their divorce in October 2022.

