Golden Globes 2021: See the Red Carpet and At-Home Looks

By Leanne Italie

Stars still dressed up for the socially distanced event

14 photos
1/14
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Salma Hayek attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
2/14
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Pictured: (l-r) Zuri Hall attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
3/14
HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live/Getty Images for DCP and HFPA
In this screengrab, Kate Hudson appears virtually on twitter’s livestream of “HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live”, the official pre-show for the 78th Annual Golden Globes broadcast on February 28, 2021.
4/14
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
5/14
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CHANEL
Andra Day, wearing CHANEL & CHANEL fine jewelry, gets ready for the Golden Globe Awards 2021 at The West Hollywood EDITION on February 28, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
6/14
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
(l-r) Jackson Lee and Satchel Lee attend the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Rainbow Room and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in New York, New York.
7/14
2021 HFPA Presents: Golden Globes Countdown Live/Getty Images for DCP & HFPA
In this screengrab, Elle Fanning appears virtually on Twitter’s livestream of “HFPA Presents: Globes Countdown Live”, the official pre-show for the 78th Annual Golden Globes broadcast on February 28, 2021.
8/14
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Margot Robbie attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
9/14
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Co-host Tina Fey attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Rainbow Room and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in New York, New York.
10/14
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Co-host Amy Poehler attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
11/14
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Angela Bassett attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
12/14
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sofia Carson attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
13/14
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
14/14
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
(l-r) Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano attend the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
