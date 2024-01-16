governors ball

Governors Ball 2024: Lineup, tickets, and what you need to know

By NBC New York Staff

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

We're only halfway into January, but it's never too early to start thinking about some big summer plans in the city — and it doesn't get much bigger than the Governors Ball Music Festival.

Organizers announced Tuesday who will be performing at the 2024 edition of the massive, multi-day music festival held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Among the artists coming are The Killers, Sza, Post Malone, 21 Savage, Carly Rae Jepsen, Renee Rapp and Sabrina Carpenter.

In all, there are 63 acts scheduled for the three-day event held June 7-9.

Looking to get tickets? Codes to access the pre-sale are available now, but those tickets don't officially go on sale until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

governors ball
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us